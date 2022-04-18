news, local-news, Molong, Molong markets

USUALLY an easy village to find parking, Molong's Rec grounds and its surrounding streets were lined with cars, caravans and droves of people, with the small town's huge markets bringing an estimated 5000 people in on Monday. "There's so much foot traffic and a lot of people from out of town this weekend, especially today," co- owner of Lime and Stone cafe, Kate Redfern said, "and the markets are a direct injection into local businesses - it's excellent for the town." Next door, bartender at Molong's Telegraph Hotel, or 'Top Pub', Marty Birdsall said this long weekend was the first shortage of glasses with an influx of business, serving around 150 meals a day. "This is the first time I've run out of schooners before," Mr Birdsall said. "It's honestly been non-stop like this all weekend." Down at 'The Rec', Kris Lear of 8aesthetix, a local art therapist from Cudal, was also at the markets, selling self-created print designs on clothing items. Though, beneath the retail surface, Mr Lear's operations have a deeper meaning. "Most of my week, I work with talented young people with dual-diagnosis mental health and disabilities who are amazing," Mr Lear said, "and then this business is a bit of my own downtime." A couple from Yass, Karen and Tony Hawker, travelled close to three hours with their coffee van business, Tank's Expresso 2U. After a successful markets day at Goolagong last weekend, the coupe says they wanted to try their luck in Molong, too. "We've done extremely well today and business is very good," Mr Hawker said. "We're talking to everybody and it's been a great time, so, it was well worth the trip up this morning."

