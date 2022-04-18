news, local-news,

A woman had to be carried more than half-a-kilometre to safety on Monday morning after suffering an injury at Borenore Caves. Orange Fire and Rescue acting station officer Shane Brinkworth said they were called to the scene just before 10am on April 18. "When I arrived at the scene I was met by the lady's husband who told me it was his 67-year-old wife that had severely fractured her right ankle," Mr Brinkworth said. "They were visitors to the region on their way to Dubbo. "She was in good spirits and we had the paramedics treat her on scene." After paramedics stabilised the patient, crews worked to carry the injured party out of the caves along the 700 meter trail back to the staging area. The patient was then taken to Orange Hospital. Orange Rural Fire Brigade, NSW F&R Station 412, NSW Paramedics and NSW SES were all called to the scene. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/0b13a676-88a6-4930-b961-018c0aac55a5.jpg/r64_0_1400_755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg