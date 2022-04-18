PHOTOS
Gallery | All the smiling faces from the 2022 Molong Markets
Subscribers Only
MORE GALLERIES
The 2022 Molong Markets proved a popular Easter Monday destination for many across the Orange region.
Photographer Jude Keogh went out to the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground at Molong to check out the action, and snap these social photos from the markets too.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
- Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...