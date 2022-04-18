subscribers-only,

The 2022 Molong Markets proved a popular Easter Monday destination for many across the Orange region. Photographer Jude Keogh went out to the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground at Molong to check out the action, and snap these social photos from the markets too.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/829843f6-1e08-4f96-9a1a-a2bcf4d10a95.JPG/r3_408_5566_3551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg