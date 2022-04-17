news, local-news,

Central West District Police officers are pleading with the public to drive to the conditions after two fatalities and another accident resulting in a man being flown to Orange Hospital for treatment over a horror Easter long weekend on the region's roads. On Good Friday a man in his 60s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left Canowindra Road and hit a tree. He died at the scene. Also on the first day of the Easter long weekend, a 21-year-old man died after the Toyota Hilux he was in left the road and rolled a number of times in a paddock off the Baradine Road, at Coonamble. Another man, 18, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and was flown to hospital to be treated for serious head injuries. While on Saturday another motorcyclist was involved in a single vehicle accident when he was thrown from his bike on the Trunkey Road. The rider was wearing a helmet but was flown to Orange Hospital in a stable condition. All three accidents were single vehicle crashes. With Easter Monday looming as a bumper day for travel across the region, CWPD Sergeant Tony Borland implored those set to get behind the wheel to "slow down and drive to the conditions". "We're seeing the weather cool down a bit this time of year, too, which means there's possible frosts around on the road," he added. "Couple that with the rainfall we've had over the last 12 months damaging a lot of our roads, there's pot holes and road works, again, we ask people to slow down and drive to the conditions." Sargent Borland reminded people double demerits are in place until 11.59pm on Monday, April 18. Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources have been dedicated to focus on road safety throughout what is a five-day operation over Easter. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing."

