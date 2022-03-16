news, local-news, Molong, Markets

NUMBERS have grown from strength to strength in the town over recent years, with Molong's 'The Rec' oval reeling in around 4000 people from far and wide for its market days. Now, after not going ahead for the past 12 months, the Molong Markets will return on Easter Monday, April 18. "It's a very long time between markets with COVID and then the wet weather as well, so that's one of the reasons I decided I would sit down and contact all of our stall holders to speak with them personally," Molong Advancement Group's market coordinator, Janine Willox laughed. "We try very hard to put market days on that are friendly and diverse; if you've got a market that's got a good atmosphere and a variety of things happening, then people enjoy spending their time wandering around." Boasting recent upgrades seeing four new light towers installed with a revamped playground, the village's Dr. Ross Memorial Recreation Ground is said to have around 140 stalls popping up for the long-awaited day. "I think it's going to to be an excellent opportunity and not only for people from Cabonne and the Orange area, but for people perhaps passing through on the day," Ms Willox said. "People are getting a little more confident about being able to move around more and the Central West is ideal for that." Some other attractive features for market-goers in April will see stalls selling homemade items from décor, metal and woodworks and assorted homewares, including clothing wares, food and beverage options and more. There'll also be live busking entertainment, with small attractions such as train rides and jumping castles for kids. "There's a little bit of something for everybody - the playground area has also been upgraded for children with seating on the outside of The Rec area, so people can sit and enjoy the picnic-like atmosphere," Ms Willox said. "We're hoping it will be a beautiful day and we're having an amazing time of year with the weather; the area's looking green and lush, it's picturesque. "It's also a nice trip out to the Central West area regardless, so come to Molong if you're visiting, because it's also an opportunity to take the family and have a really lovely weekend."

