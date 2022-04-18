news, local-news, wine, orange, word of mouth

City-siders flocked to Orange this Easter weekend with wineries the big winner. But that's nothing new for most, with Word Of Mouth Wines' Deborah Upjohn sharing her insight into an industry that has had to adapt these past few years. "We're in the entertainment industry, not the wine business," she said. "If you want wine, you can buy it anywhere. People aren't lining up because they want to try a particular wine. They want to have a good time, listen to music, sit around a fire and hear some good old fashioned country stories." One duo that experienced that first-hand was Anna Marchese and Andrew Bell. The pair came up from Melbourne to visit friends over the long weekend and stopped by four wineries during their travels, including Word of Mouth. "The wineries we went to on Saturday, we'd never heard of before and never been to before. It was very much an experimental day," Ms Marchese. "We sat out in the garden for an hour-and-a-half and it was a lovely experience. We spoke to Deborah who was very chatty and informative. It's not just about the wine, it's about the whole package." Mr Bell agreed with that last point and emphasised how important it was to feel welcomed at a venue. "As far as we're concerned, when you go to a number of wineries it's all about the hospitality," he added. "It's about the feeling you get when you walk in. The wine itself is important and the price is important as well, but when you go to one of these places, if you find a wine you like, you're not going to haggle the prices." Ms Upjohn said that since they first opened in 2017, it didn't take them long to grow the business, so much so that they are now doing roughly a year's worth of trade in three months. "We've basically had to double our productivity to meet demand," she said. "Everyone is traumatised from the last two years. They want to get the hell out of Sydney and Melbourne. "We've found that the whole industry has changed and the whole customer base has changed. "On the weekends, we're all about music, coffee machine is always on and we've got food and wine from 10am until 5pm. Bring your kids, bring your dog and don't bring a bad attitude."

