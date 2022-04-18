news, local-news,

With its black bucket back legs kicking outwards and the rider's jeans poking out of the soft earth in front of it, it's hard not to have a giggle at this year's winning entry in the Farm Art category of the Sculptures in the Bush competition. Developed by the Oldham family the Browns Creek Bucking Bronco won the Farm Art category and the Stanbridge family's John Deere Green tractor on Newbridge Road won the Hay Bale Challenge. Bec Oldham said that no one was harmed in the making of the work. "A few people have seen the sculpture and expressed concern at Andrew's whereabouts, but I can assure everyone my husband is alive and kicking," she laughed. Hay Bale Art Challenge Farm Art Challenge Scarecrow Competition Voting for the People's Choice Award starts on Thursday, April 14 on the Sculptures by the Bush Facebook page. The best way to see these works is to take a trip around the shire and use Blayney Shire Council's interactive map to help guide the way. Also go into the running for a $100 Blayney shire shopping prize by taking a photo along the way and tagging it with @sculptures by the book on Facebook or #sculpturesbythebush on Instagram. Voting closes at 3pm Tuesday, April 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/67840913-85dc-467a-b067-11a395a028a0.JPG/r0_108_6000_3498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg