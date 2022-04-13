news, local-news,

Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking will be the focus of this weekend's Easter road safety operation as police prepare for the long weekend. Seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2021 and more than 300 people were caught under the influence of alcohol. Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." Police will also focus on drivers that are speeding, drug driving, not wearing seatbelts and who are distracted by mobile phones. Double demerits apply for the Easter Operation 2022. It begins at 12.01am on Thursday and runs until 11.59pm on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/ebfc8a35-0d5b-4ed9-bb1b-5a4ae512b937.JPG/r0_151_4256_2556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg