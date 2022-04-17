news, local-news,

The Toll Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash south of Bathurst on Saturday. Four road ambulances and the rescue helicopter responded to triple 000 calls for help just after 3pm on April 16 following reports a motorbike rider had been thrown off his bike. The crash cased Trunkey Road to be closed in both directions. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the crash occurred at Caloola. She confirmed the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. "The rider was thrown off his bike," she said. "We responded with four ambulance road crews and the rescue helicopter, which landed at the scene. "The male, who is aged in his 40s, hit his head and also suffered arm and hand injuries." As of Saturday afternoon, the man was in a stable condition. He was flown to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/7bad6655-b5d3-485a-8228-1af86f5193e0.png/r0_511_750_935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg