sport, local-racing,

While it is rare for Dubbo Turf Club to host an Easter Sunday meeting, they are determined to make the most of it this weekend. Dubbo Turf Club will host their McDonalds Family Day, which is also a chance to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Orange. Turf Club operations manager Sam Fitzgerald admitted there is a lot of anticipation building ahead of the weekend's racing. "We are really excited about holding the meeting this year, obviously Easter Sunday is traditionally held at Mudgee," he said. "But with the few programming changes from Racing NSW, we've been allocated it this year. "We are looking to make the most of it." The long weekend began on Friday and will continue through to Monday for most people, with the Turf Club hoping to make the most of the extra families staying in Dubbo for the holiday period. "That's exactly right, this weekend in Dubbo is probably our biggest weekend in terms of hospitality and tourism," Fitzgerald said. "A lot of people are back in town with their families, so we thought we'd capitalise on the long weekend and use it as a nice family day. "People can come out after lunch on Easter Sunday to enjoy a nice afternoon at the races." Fitzgerald also said it was a no-brainer for the Turf Club to support one of their partners' charities on Sunday. "We are very fortunate that we have a long-standing partnership with McDonalds Dubbo and Wellington," he said. "Off the back of that idea, we promoted it as a family day so we can support Ronald McDonald charity in Orange. "Because that charity has a fair impact on families in Dubbo when their kids are receiving treatment and staying in Orange." Dubbo Turf Club will host a seven-race program on Sunday with several Dubbo and Orange trainers putting forward their horses. Brett Robb's Rylan's Pick looks a strong chance of taking out the Ronald McDonald House Charity Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m). Rylan's Pick will come into the race off the back of two wins from a previous three starts with the last coming at Wellington last month. Gilgandra's Kieren Hazelton looks to be in with a good chance of at least placing in the Maccas Spicy Chicken Class 2 Handicap (1600m) with Corvo. The Hazleton-trained gelding ran well at Mudgee two weeks ago to finish second and should be in the mix again on Sunday. Garry and Michael Lunn will once again be up against each other on Sunday, this time in the Triple M & South Sydney Rabbitohs Race Day 21 May Class 1 & Maiden Plate (2200m). Garry Lunn will have Orpierre run in the event while Michael's Haggerston is coming off a win last start. Orange's Alison Smith will have Monkey Rat appear in Race 2 and Mamelon in Race 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/ff719a1a-5e4c-4ad6-8df5-358ff06f6c08.jpg/r2_29_1101_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg