sport, local-sport,

The Eagles have landed on the Waratah League and squashed bears in the process. That was the result on Saturday night as Orange Eagles recorded their first win in the Waratah Youth League basketball competition, coming up against the Goulburn Eagles. The ever-reliable Kobe Mansell was at his best, recording 37 points as his side lead at every quarter. Zebedee Kongormanyi (17 points) and Andrew Gogala (10) were next best point-scorers for the Eagles. A name synonymous with Orange basketball, Mansell was joined by his younger brother Jalen, making his debut for the under 23s side. "He played well, probably went out there with a bit nerves but did his job and acted in his role really well," 23s coach Jamahl Zegzula said. Zegzula added that his side ensured the home crowd spent their time wisely. "I thought we played well, I was really impressed with the guys turning up to play and expressing their enthusiasm for the game in front of the home crowd," he said. "We had around 100-120 in the crowd so good numbers came out to see us." The Eagles will now enjoy the Easter weekend bye round before taking on the Inner West Bulls at Ryde on April 23. Inner West currently sit third after finishing first last year before the COVID cancellation. "They're pretty strong, it's probably good we have a tough competitor this early in the season so we know where we sit in terms of readiness for the rest of the season," Zegzula said.

