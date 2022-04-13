sport, local-sport,

Hundreds of junior footy players descended into Orange over the weekend where a gala day provided the perfect preparation for when the regular season begins. Hosting rights were split between Norton Park and Brendon Sturgeon Oval on Sunday, with CYMS Junior Rugby League secretary Nerissa Clarke delighted by the turnout. "It was great to be back at football and we had lots of teams and lots of enthusiastic players," she said. "It was a gala day where we didn't keep scores. It's very much about getting the kids back into footy for the season, giving them that initial hit-out before we hit the competition rounds." In total there were about 50 teams from across not only the regular Group 10 clubs, but also Group 11 clubs from out in Dubbo. Clarke said this provided sides a special opportunity. "It gives us a good mix of teams which we normally wouldn't play during our home and away season, which is good for the kids because they get to play different clubs and meet new people from other towns," she said. "We're lucky with the carnivals because it brings everybody together." With ages ranging from under 10s to under 16s, Clarke added that the turnout for the event was similar to last year's. "It's all about getting the kids back and playing footy," she said. "On the day we even had kids jump over and play for other teams that might've been short, which we're allowed to do on gala days simply to get as many kids as much football as we can over the day. They're just good, fun days." This won't be the final chance for juniors to get a run in before the season starts, with Forbes due to host another gala day on April 23. That same day will also see a mini carnival in Bathurst for ages six through nine before the tackle and league tag seasons commence on April 30 and May 1.

