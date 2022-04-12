sport, local-sport,

The strength of Orange Netball will be on show in October, when six Orange girls step onto the court at the NSW Regional State Cup. Emily Williams, Milly Wilcox, Maddie Cole, Caitlyn Harvey, Ellie Mooney, Emily Provost and Ally Kaufman will all represent West Central West in the tournament with girls selected from the Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo associations. These athletes impressed selectors at the recent HART Regional League and will now have the opportunity to build a strong identity within the team to take on the best athletes between 16-22yrs from Regional NSW. The October edition will be the first of its kind after COVID has forced the cancellation of the past two. "It's pretty good, for a lot of us it's actually our second or third year being selected in the team but first year we'll get to play in it," Cole said. "It's nice to have so many Orange girls and familiar faces in the team as well, it really showcases the talent in our region and team." When the Regional State Cup begins, the girls will come up against sides from South Coast, Riverina, Hunter, Far North Coast, North Coast and Northern Inland - a prospect that excites Cole. "We've played against individual associations but not combined teams as such so it'll be a first," she said. "The Hunter area is always pretty strong, there's a lot of height there. "We should go alright against most teams, (I'm) reasonably confident." 2022 West Central West team: Mia Baggett, Hope Coombes, Ella Muller (Bathurst), Emily Williams, Milly Wilcox, Maddie Cole, Caitlyn Harvey, Ellie Mooney, Emily Provost, Ally Kaufman (Orange), Emily Coggan (Dubbo). Head coach: Linda McCleod (Dubbo), Assistant: Lana McCarthy (Orange), Manager: Brooke Berg (Orange), Umpire: Mikaela Robinson (Orange). To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

