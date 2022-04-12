comment,

My friend and I stayed in beautiful Orange for a couple of nights last week. After attending the great FOOD Week Producers' lunch we headed back to our accommodation. Fire place, no wood, so I walked down to Caltex garage on the corner of William Street to purchase some, only to find bag was 15 kilos of weight! They had nothing smaller so decided to purchase and told them I would just drag the bag..not too far down the Street. Step in our hero Stephen" "I will drop it off for you in 20 mins ". We were so grateful that he was true to his word! We had a lovely chat with Stephen re: Orange history. The next morning I was across the road getting coffee, on my return, my friend, with great excitement, told me Stephen has just dropped off some fresh hot bread! Please "bottle" Stephen's DNA and the wonderful country friendship! Thank you so much Orange for a great few days.

