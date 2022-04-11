news, local-news, Orange, Orange City Council, Orange Regional Gallery, Orange Youth Hub, School Holidays, Easter

SELFIE crafts, puppet-making and a road trip to the zoo are some of the activities that make the Easter holiday list for kids in Orange this April. Art workshops are inspired by the city's current exhibition, a guided tour lets adults join in and there's something for the 'tech heads' and young people, aged 12 to 24 years old, too. For an event-jammed calendar said to target a range of ages, Orange City Council Services Policy Committee Chair, Mel McDonell said it's council's aim to cater for as many kids and their different interests as possible. "There's so much to do at council's wonderful facilities these holidays. It's a great opportunity for young people to do something fun, learn a new skill or discover a new hobby," Cr McDonell said. Most organised events will stay local, though some will require travel and pre-registration online. So, what events are going down and what details do the adults need? Youth Week Fun Day kicks off the school holidays with free events for all ages at the Orange Showground from 10am to 2pm. There's movie make-up, inflatable obstacle courses, live music and the 'walkabout barber' giving out free haircuts for kids. No need for registration with this one, it's just a 'rock up' and go event. Next, embroidery selfies are at Byng Street's Orange City Library from 2pm to 4pm for those eight-years-old and over, at a cost of $5. Basically, kids can 'immortalise' their own face by sewing it onto a canvas. Online registration is needed, with those under 12 requiring sign-in and sign-out by a parent, guardian or authorised adult. 'Rainbow portraits' are at the city's regional gallery on Byng Street with a 10am to 11:30am session, followed by a second workshop from 1pm to 2:30pm. Kids bring a family photo of their choice to the workshop, where colourful portraits on canvas - with the help of a squeegee - can be brought to life. It's inspired by the current exhibition Inherit: old and new histories and is for kids aged six and over. Bookings are essential for this free event. From 10am to 12pm at the same venue, there's also the option to do the 'Rip n Stick' paper collaging with artist Cecilie Knowles, inspired by William Kentridge's I am not me, the horse is not mine exhibition, which is currently in the city until July. It's also free for those aged six or more and requires bookings. At the city library next door, there's a 'Tech Toys' workshop - which will be replicated on April 21, too - where it's said a sense of humour, curious minds and a passion for projects are all a must of things to bring along. Code Bugs, Spheros and Minecraft challenges are all on the menu, with this rego-required activity designed for kids eight years or more. A travelling exhibition from Sydney Living Museums, the 'How Cities Work' family tour is a free, all-ages event from 10am to 11:30am, which is an interactive experience at the Orange Regional Gallery with its current exhibition. Bookings are required for this event, which will also be replicated on April 19. This next event with artist Heather Vallance will cost $20, with the Experimental Picture Books workshop starting from 10am through to 12pm. It's all about art education, paper folding techniques and using a range of drawing materials to do it. Designed for kids six-years-old and over, bookings are essential for this event, as places are limited. The library will have LEGO Club going down at the same time, 10am to 12 noon, though it's said to be 'everyone's favourite' free event. Aimed at kids six years and over, bookings are required with the same sign-in and sign-out process for those aged 12 and under. One for those keen on a small road trip, the crew from Orange Youth Hub will take a group of youths to the Japanese Gardens in Cowra from 10:30am to 4:30pm. The free event is designed for the 12 to 24-years-old age group, where kids will check the gardens out before heading to the local park with lunch, a footy and a soccer ball. Contact Jarrad Szczudlo on 0428 512 070 for more information or send an email to jszczudlo@orange.nsw.gov.au as bookings are essential. This one's for kids with a green thumb and who don't mind a bit of dirt, as the 10am to 11am Winter Garden activity prepares the city's garden beds between seasons. Bookings for this library event are through eventbrite with kids eight years and over asked to come dressed in old clothes. Orange Youth Hub host an evening pool competition from 6pm to 9pm, which is in the style of 8-ball billiards. This event is an elimination competition with a $50 voucher for the winner, which will be held at 33 Garema Road with food provided on the night. Those aged under 12 are not allowed at the venue, with collections and drop-offs to be organised with the hub. Contact Jarrad Szczudlo on 0428 512 070 for more information or send an email to jszczudlo@orange.nsw.gov.au as bookings are essential. The second phase of the holidays kicks off with artist Jaq Davies, who will bring kids the Paper Puppet workshop from 10am to 12pm. In the gallery's west room, bookings are required for the $20 event, where kids, six years and over, will learn how to create their own paper mache puppets after a touring William Kentridge's exhibition. In the afternoon, cooking buffs can enjoy the library's 2pm to 3:30pm Kitchen Science workshop, where the Easter-themed event will provide both hard boiled and chocolate eggs. This activity is said to get messy, as it uses food colourings and waxes, so kids aged eight or more are asked to wear old clothes to this event. Bookings are required for this workshop which will also be replicated the following day, April 20. 'Beneath the Surface' will kick off from 10am to 11:30am, which is also inspired by travelling the How Cities Work exhibition, and is a free event for kids aged six and more. Shoeboxes will be used for children to invent their own 'underground world', which will cover both pre-historic and current times. Bookings are a must, with a second session running from 1pm to 2:30pm. For kids who like a bit of basketball, Orange Youth Hub's '3 v 3' basketball tournament is designed for them. Games will rotate in this free event from 10am to 6pm, where the champions will be crowned and prizes will be awarded. There'll be music and a barbecue throughout the day. Contact Jarrad Szczudlo on 0428 512 070 for more information or send an email to jszczudlo@orange.nsw.gov.au as bookings are essential. The Kitchen Science workshop is also replicated on this day (see April 19). The gallery's west room will hold the Stop Motion Animation workshop with artist Karen Golland from 10am to 12pm, with this event at a cost of $20. Inspired by William Kentridge's exhibition, those aged 12 and over will be guided through the process of creating an animation - using paper collage, drawing techniques and technology. Bookings are essential and those registered are required to bring a smart phone or iPad with free app 'Stop Motion Studio' downloaded prior to the workshop. The Tech Toys and LEGO Club events are also replicated on this day (see April 12 and 13). Orange Youth Hub will hit the road again, with a bus trip to Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo from 9am to 4pm for those aged 12 to 24 years. Contact Jarrad Szczudlo on 0428 512 070 for more information or send an email to jszczudlo@orange.nsw.gov.au as bookings are essential. The library will host a free Board Games Day from 1pm to 5pm, aimed at families and doesn't require bookings. The Inklings book club will also be held at the library from 4pm to 5:30pm, which is a free event for book-lovers from the ages of seven to 12. The group is currently reading The Right Way to Rock by Nat Amoore, which can be borrowed from the library prior to this event. Orange City Library can be contacted via phone on 6393 8132 or by email at library@cwl.nsw.gov.au. Address: 147 Byng St, Orange NSW 2800 Orange Regional Gallery can be contacted via phone on 6393 8136 or by email at gallery@orange.nsw.gov.au. Address: 149 Byng St, Orange, NSW 2800 Orange Youth Hub can be contacted via 0428 512 070 or by email at jszczudlo@orange.nsw.gov.au. Address: 21-33 Garema Rd, Orange NSW 2800

