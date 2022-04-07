sport, local-racing,

Charismatic horse trainer Bjorn Baker will have a sea of entrants embark on Towac Park on Friday as 15 horses battle it out for the Orange Cup. Baker will appear frequently on punters form guides with Ita, New World Tapestry and Shameonus nominated. Ita and Shameonus sit neck and neck for favourite at the time of print. Ita comes into the race off the back of three placings from her last four starts with the mare running those races in between 1250m and 1600m. Baker said the four-year-old will relish at the longer 2100m distance. "The 2100 probably suits her now, she looks well," he said. "On her day she's probably up to Saturday Sydney grades so it's probably a drop back in grade and she'll definitely line up - she's fit and well so hopefully she can run a race." New World Tapestry will come into the race as an outsider while Shameonus is looking superb after winning the Orange Cup prelude on March 20. "New World Tapestry has definitely been a bit hit and miss but we'll plan to run him as well," Baker said. "Shameonus is in very good form, he ran very well at Orange last time, he's rock hard fit and we're comfortable with him going into the race. "It's a nice three pronged attack - there's not too much between Ita and Shameonus in the weights but they're both fit and well and I think that'll be the key." Baker will also have Quiet Riot entered in the Sprint with the gelding coming off sensational trial form after wins at Warwick Farm and Rosehill. "He's always shown a lot of ability, he's had a lot of issues but I've always thought he's a top horse," he said. "If he doesn't live up to that this preparation we'll be disappointed - he's going really well at home, he's fit, he's ready to run a good 1000m and I think he should be very competitive and go close to winning." Experienced country jockey Ashley Morgan will ride both Shameonus and Quiet Riot with Morgan enjoying a 15% win and 38% place rate at Orange. "I think he's definitely one of the leading riders in NSW," Baker said. "He's running second at the moment and that's because he's riding a lot of winners so it's good to have him on and hopefully he can put a couple together tomorrow for us." While Morgan's 15% impressive, Baker's 30% win rate at Orange eclipses that and Baker said he'd love to come to town, weather permitting. "I always like to come there, I thought I'd be a chance to get there but with the rain and floods it's just a little bit tricky to confirm, if I don't get there this year I hope to get there next year," he said. And Baker felt it important to add a tongue in cheek remark for one of his fellow trainers. "It's a nice place, I've been to Orange a couple of times, it's a very nice town - even though Gary Portelli lived there," he laughed. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/cb4672a9-46d0-4e2b-bcf8-e9376028e92e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg