news, local-news,

After months of anticipation, the Peter McDonald Premiership has arrived for our Orange sides with CYMS travelling to Nyngan on Saturday and Hawks at Pride Park on Sunday. Hawks will have the big task of playing Group 11 heavyweights Dubbo CYMS in their first round with assistant coach and captain, Alex Prout, stating his side are ready for the encounter. "Everyone's excited, it's a new team so everyone is keen to rip in and prove they're worthy of their position," he said. "We've only had a couple of trials so everyone's still fighting for their spot." After playing with Parkes Spaceman for a number of years, Prout is fully aware of the talent Dubbo has up their sleeve. "I've played against CYMS a fair bit when I was playing for Parkes, they've always been well structured and are usually a very fit side," he said. "We expect it'll be the same from them, they've always got a high quality of player." With a youthful squad, consisting mainly of players in their late teens or early 20s, the Hawks skipper adding it'll be a great challenge for his side to come up against a strong team in the opening round. "Obviously they'll know they're in first grade straight away, some of them have played first grade before and others are making their debut," he said. "From the trial games, Shane has been pretty clear if he feels someone has got the ability to play first grade he'll give them a crack and the one's that are in the team have earned their spot." Dubbo CYMS coach Shaun Townsend said he did not know a whole about Orange Hawks but he is confident his side will be in for a tough match to start the year. "I think they beat Parkes in a trial game a couple of weeks ago, I think Parkes will be a good side so if that's an indication then they will be good," he said. "But you still don't know a lot about them at the moment, I haven't seen a team sheet. "I don't know a lot about the Group 10 players unless there is a name that stands out. "But my expectations are that they are going to be good." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/37e21743-be48-4f44-a740-ad959ffdfcea.jpg/r0_57_998_621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg