Leading horse trainer Gary Portelli, formerly based in Orange, has returned to town yet again in search of Orange Gold Club glory on Friday. While based at Warwick Farm, Portelli has been a frequent visitor to the town of late after making the trip down last week only for the Wellington Boot carnival to be cancelled. Portelli will have two entrants into the Orange Gold Cup (2100m) with Picaro sitting around the $12 mark. The six-year-old gelding is racing off the back of a third at Scone on March 29 across a similar distance of 2200m. "He's ready to compete, he needed that run (at Scone)," Portelli said. "He had big weight and just got tired in the last bit, I reckon that run will bring him right on so he'll be at his peak and hopefully give a good performance." Portelli's other entrant Rockover sits further back in the market at $17. Rockover's last run came at Orange, finishing fourth in the Cup prelude run over 1600m. "He ran OK, he was going to go to Scone but we decided not to run there," Portelli explained. "Only thing I'm worried about is going from the mile to 2100 without that extra run over 2000 but he'll make his own luck up the front somewhere." In the Race 1 Silver Apple - 2yo, Portelli will have Spinosaurus make his Orange debut after racing its first event at Muswellbrook back on October 31, winning by 0.2 of a length. With the colt owned outright by Portelli in partnership with his wife and son, he hopes there can be some family fortune on race day. "My son actually named him, he's hoping we get a win and helps his Christmas," he said. Since that win, the two-year-old has raced three trials with the latest coming at Warwick Farm, finishing third on March 14. "We've been trying to get a dry track and attempted to go to Wellington but that got called off so I gave him a gallop the other morning to see if he was fit enough - I just hopes this rain keeps away," Portelli said. The trainer's other entrant will be Amazing Nicci in Race 4 over 1000m with the filly searching for her first win. The three-year-old's most recent race came at Orange with a second in Race 5 over the same distance, beaten by 0.11 of a length from Bjorn Baker's Sinaloa. Despite the filly having trouble mid-way through the event, a strong finish has given her trainer confidence. "She almost fell at the 600 (in that race), picked herself up and was certainly beaten," Portelli recalled. "If she keeps out of trouble she'll be very hard to beat." Orange trainer Alison Smith will have four entrants on the day.

