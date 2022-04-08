news, local-news,

Gayna Williams ticked off her first win for filly Boongarra Girl after the three-year-old smashed her opposition in the $40,000 Country Only Maiden Plate (1280m). Sitting in the middle of the pack for the majority of the race, jockey Grant Buckley led her out to the front on the home straight with the filly never letting up to win by over three lengths. Buckley said everything went according to plan. "It was good run, it's been knocking on the door and the horse has been racing really well," he said. "Gayna really stressed today from the inside there, cover up, count to ten and wait for that inside run. "Don't go searching around because they can hang out the back so when I got that cover I was able to go through my gears when I wanted to and it won really well." Buckley's first win for the day was made even better by the fact it was his first ride on the filly: "Anthony Cavallo has ridden most of his starts, he's done a great job on her himself but I just had the right run today and found the winning passage through them," he said. In Race 1, Dubbo's Clint Lundholm was the first trainer smiling with two-year-old colt Raging Rush winning the Silver Apple - 2yo Handicap to score its first career win. Warwick Farm's Gary Portelli had a happy return to Towac Park with a win for Amazing Nicci in Race 4. Portelli promised in the lead up that "if she keeps out of trouble she'll be very hard to beat" as jockey Alysha Collett committed to a beautiful run with the filly sitting 10th at the 800m mark and 6th at 400m before finishing brilliantly. The former Orange based trainer also scored places in Race 1 with Spinosaurus along with a third in the Gold Cup and second for The Maxinator in Race 8. Orange's Alison Smith also recorded a sound day with seconds for Loch Anton Lady in Race 4 and Vaquero in the $50,000 Country Magic. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/cf1f0a04-c6cf-488c-b5a8-9377da56254b.JPG/r2_482_4926_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg