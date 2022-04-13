news, local-news,

A mother has been convicted in Orange Local Court for contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order by drinking alcohol in the presence of her daughter, who was the protected person. The 38-year-old mother is not named to protect the identity of the victim. About 9pm on December 19, police attended an address in Orange for an unrelated matter and spoke with the mother who was heavily intoxicated. The daughter was also there and police did not realise until they returned to the station that an ADVO was in place. Police had no fears for the victim's safety in her mother's presence that night. Police believed that and believed the victim would have no place to stay if they arrested the woman. Magistrate David Day said it was a low-level breach. He convicted the woman and fined her $220.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/350d67f4-ff75-4a89-9269-cb96e0d39c92.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg