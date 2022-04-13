news, local-news, David Hill, Reckoning, Orange, Molong

FOLLOWING his COVID recovery, ex-Fairbridge kid David Hill has released the new date for his Central West book launch of Reckoning. Originally locked in for March 31, the author will now appear for his two book launches in Orange and Molong next week on Wednesday, April 20. "The Central West is the most important place of the launch for me," Mr Hill said. "Orange and Molong are by far the most important, because that's where the Fairbridge story was, so it's doing justice to the Central West." Mr Hill's two rescheduled appearances will be hosted by the Molong Express in Molong at 2pm on April 20, followed by a launch at Orange City Library from 5:30pm to 7pm in the evening. "I'm fine and symptom-free now," Mr Hill said. "So, we're back on schedule."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/b0eb497e-0946-4150-8aba-2879b0be2f5d.jpg/r0_83_904_594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg