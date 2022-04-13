news, local-news,

ORANGE City councillors will hit the road in the coming months with representatives chosen for three major conferences including the Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly. To be staged in Canberra from June 19 to 20, the NGA's theme this year is 'Partners in Progress' and will focus on "how partnerships, particularly between the Australian government and local governments, can tackle immediate challenges facing communities, as well as confidently facing the future". Cr Jeff Whitton, who nominated to attend and also nominated Cr Kevin Duffy, who was unable to be in the chamber during last Tuesday's OCC meeting when the issue was discussed, said the conference was an important link in networking for federal funding for local projects. He gave the examples of the Orange Aquatic Centre's indoor pool and the Northern Distributor Road as projects where Orange had tapped into federal infrastructure through the National General Assembly. "You've got the opportunity to speak with a minister and put forward a representation. It's very beneficial for the community and the city. I wouldn't say it's tiresome [if] done properly through the networking process," he said. Cr Mel McDonell, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh, who wasn't present at Tuesday's meeting, and Cr David Mallard were also nominated to attend. Cost per councillor to attend in person is $989 if nominated before May 6. Councillors can also attended a one-day regional forum at $225. OCC has a budget of $60,000 per annum to enable councillors to attend various conferences. This covers travel and accommodation as well as fees. Cr McDonell and Cr Greenhalgh will also attend the NSW Local Government Women's Association conference to be held on July 7-9 at Fairfield. However, Cr Frances Kinghorne, the third woman council, gave it a wide berth. "I'm sorry, some of these things, I just think they're box ticking exercises," she commented on Tuesday. Cost for attendance per delegate is $1538. The first cab off the rank will be the Destination and Visitor Economy Conference, which Orange will host from May 17-19. Blayney and Cabonne councils are supporting the event. Mayor Jason Hamling said he will be speaking a the conference and attending its dinner but was happy to leave the official attendance, which costs $980 a head, to others. Cr Tony Mileto said he felt as Chair of OCC's Economic Development Committee he felt it important he attend, while Deputy Mayor Gerald Power and Cr Jack Evans also nominated. The event will bring together local government staff and councillors, industry stakeholders and operators to discuss insights and the changing visitor landscape. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

