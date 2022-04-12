news, local-news, Orange Headspace, Headspace Orange, Regional Youth Radio Program, Headspace Orange Podcast Project, mental health

A PANEL of six young people in Orange will soon have their very own podcast up and running after a cash splurge was injected into 15 country-based youth projects. "It is important we support young people and allow them to have a say on issues important to them," minister for regional youth, Ben Franklin said. "The projects funded under this program will give them the opportunity to discuss local issues and actively participate in their communities." Under the umbrella of the state's new Regional Youth Radio Program, the Headspace Orange Podcast Project was flagged on its radar after the group applied for the funding in December of last year. Called the Orange Youth Reference Group, the successful applicants now prepare for media training rolling out, with Orange's Headspace and Marathon Health's Emma Crisp looking forward to the launch of the podcast series - which will feature episodes that all openly discuss mental health topics within the region. "We [adults] can talk to young people all we like, but peers talking about issues with other young people, especially who are experiencing the same things as them, are always really beneficial experiences," Ms Crisp said. "They'll be able to see that they're not the only ones going through the same things through hearing those other lived experiences - they'll know that they're not alone in that." The podcast, Ms Crisp says, could also serve as a helpful platform for loved ones, providing some potential insight where it may not have existed before. "Hearing about the experiences of other young people could help families and friends be able to relate that back to their own children or their young peoples' experience," she said. "[Listening to the podcast] could give them a fresh view on how their young person is feeling or what they might be experiencing from a new and different perspective." With project funding starting from May 1 and hopes to launch by the mid-year months, Ms Crisp says the six OYRG members will go through the motions of online podcast training - how to record, host, edit - and brainstorm ideas for the first few episodes. Some of these ideas already include political figures in Orange - what their views are on youth mental health and what their plans are to support it. "They've been talking about interviewing 'the important people' around town, like the mayor and deputy mayor, so I think it'll be really interesting to hear them pick [political figures'] brains," Ms Crisp said. "Initially, though, they'll brainstorm around what kinds of issues are important to them and I want it to be as uncensored and raw as possible - where it's not curated by anyone else - but it'll all be relevant. It would be good to have the group host Q&A sessions through social media in the future, as well." Ms Crisp says the OYRG is always on the hunt for more youth mental health advocates too, urging people between the ages of 16 and 24-years-old to make contact. "It's on a volunteer basis and the group meets every fortnight - they direct Headspace in what we do, what events to put on, fundraisers we hold for the year - there's also a lot of different training opportunities they can get out of it all," she said. An initiative of the Office for Regional Youth, in partnership with the Department of Communities and Justice, Headspace Orange can be contacted on 6369 9300 for more information on the Regional Youth Radio Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/fedc5f1a-5152-4d83-987e-cd9a9c597baa.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg