Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Alex Blackwell and Lisa Sthalekar ... and, maybe, just maybe Phoebe Litchfield. The Orange District Cricket Association graduate has the chance to place her name alongside some of the most revered figures in women's cricket on Thursday night at the Cricket NSW Awards night after the 18-year-old was named one of four nominees for the prestigious Belinda Clark Medal. Presented to the NSW player awarded the most votes across the WNCL and WBBL Tournaments by their peers, coaches and match officials, Litchfield is joined by Ash Gardner, Maitlan Brown and Sammy-Jo Johnson as the nominees for this summer's award. Preparing to don blue again this week in the under 19s nationals in Adelaide, Litchfield admits she was surprised to be in the running to win such an award come the end of the 2021-22 season. She says she's learned a lot over the course of a long summer. "I'll miss the awards, being in Adelaide, but it's a nice honour just to be nominated," she said, before reflecting on her year with the bat. "I'd have loved to have scored more runs in domestic cricket. I had one big score in the WNCL and a few 40s in the big bash. I'm all the better for the experience. There's lessons to be learned." It's been another big year for the talented teen. Consistency with the bat earned Litchfield a call up to the Australia A side that played coincidingly with the Women's Ashes series. She scored 119 runs in a handful of WNCL innings - including that big score she refers to, an innings of 88 off 72 balls - while Litchfield was also second on the Sydney Thunder runs-scorers list after accruing 263 runs throughout the season behind international star, Indian Smriti Mandhana. The goal now for the former Kinross Wolaroi star? "Once you make a start, cash in," she said. "I got myself out stupidly a number of times this year. The good players push on turn those 30s into 70s and match-winning hundreds." Litchfield says she's looking forward to this week's under 19s nationals and, being a senior player in the side, is banking on scoring a lot of runs in a successful NSW outfit. But she said the release from competing in what she calls "high stakes cricket" as a professional to playing alongside friends and players her own age is the real attraction. "And it's been awesome to watch (the World Cup win). For me, it's come at the perfect time. It's inspired me. They're a world class side," she added. The NSW Cricket awards are on Thursday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/0934a75d-2c22-41a5-9935-a73d7f548b23.jpg/r0_32_3000_1727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg