Waratahs have sent an early message to the rest of the Western Premier League competition, after a dominant 5-0 win against arch rivals Barnstoneworth United on Sunday. 'Tahs coach Adam Scimone agreed the match was a dream start to the season. "Yeah 100% (it's a dream start), obviously I was over the moon we did that," he said. "Before the game if you said we were going to beat them 5-0, I would've said you're crazy. "I thought it'd be close, it's a derby, first game of the season, mixed emotions but the message to the boys was to keep it simple, concentrate on the game, play football, stick to our game plan and we were clinical. "That's football - look at the Italians in their World Cup qualifier, they had 30 shots and couldn't score - we had probably seven shots and scored five." Playing at Waratah Sports Complex, Barnies had their first yellow card in the 22nd minute after a challenge near the box. Waratahs' Craig Sugden was the man to step up and bring the score to 1-0 with a brilliant free-kick hitting the inside of the left post. Five minutes later, Peet had his first with a sensational individual effort, setting the play up in his own half before receiving the ball and running past multiple defenders to find the back of the net. On the brink of half-time, Barnies' Duncan Logan received a yellow card after a challenge in the box with classy defender Niall Gibb slotting away 'Tahs third goal. Three minutes after half-time saw mistakes at the back make for an easy Lachie Peet brace to secure a 4-0 lead. After scoring with his left and right foot, Peet made it a perfect trifecta in the 81st minute with a header sealing his hat-trick and a 5-0 derby win. On Saturday, Waratahs A grade side also had a 3-0 win in their pre-season trial against Barnies. After switching clubs in the pre-season, Lachie Peet was undoubtedly the star of the show. The first round fixture makes for an impressive start to Peet's career in sky blue with the left striker/winger scoring a double in their round two Australia Cup match before causing plenty of problems for Central Coast in round three. "He had a point to prove against the old club and he certainly did that - he could've easily had four," Scimone said. "He's one to watch, he's a live-wire, he just wants to enjoy his football and I think he's started doing that with us. "Straight from the trials he was motivated to get going and hopefully we can keep him injury free. "He's set his goals pretty high to start with so he's kicked it off well - I'm stoked for him and the boys were stoked for him, hopefully he can continue on this form. "In any league if you've got a goal scorer that can give you 20 goals a season you're going to be there at the pointy end of it." While most of the action came from the back of the net, Scimone also praised goal-keeper Adam Brackenridge as his side started with the perfect defensive record. "Another positive was Bracko keeping his first clean sheet of the year, we didn't have one last year so to have 5 goals and a clean sheet, I'm a pretty happy man," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

