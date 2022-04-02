sport, local-sport, western premier league, orange, cyms, bathurst 75s

A 5-1 score-line didn't do CYMS' performance justice according to head coach Matt Roberts who said nerves got the better of them in the club's return to the Western Premier League. Taking on fellow newcomers Bathurst 75s at Jack Brabham Park, things got off to a shaky start for the home side as they went into the half-time break 3-0 down. "I think the collective from everyone who was there was silly mistakes on our behalf led to probably all three of those first half goals," Roberts said. "I nearly put the whole first half down to nerves. "I could see it when we got there today. A lot of these guys have never played at this level before. We've said for two years this was our goal and to be honest, I was nervous myself and I was nervous for them." The green and golds weren't without chances however. CYMS nearly got on the board after 30 minutes when a deflection hit the bar and sailed out for a corner, while a few shots from distance didn't really trouble the opposition shot-stopper. It was a much different game coming out of the break, as CYMS looked the better team for the first 20 minutes after half-time. "We had patches where I was really happy with, especially that first 20 minutes in the second half," Roberts added. "We just didn't transfer that effort and that enthusiasm into our defence and that's what let us down in the back end of the game." CYMS finally managed to get on the scoresheet for their first goal in the club's return to the top flight when David Cahill slotted one home towards the end of the game. While Roberts knows his team have better performances in them, he was quick to praise a dominant 75s outfit. "They were good, fit and quick, just so fast," he said. "They're quite good on the ball and at the end of the day, the nerves got to us and they were ready for it and full credit to them. "I know everyone wasn't sure about how (75s) would go, but they'll give a lot of teams a lot of trouble. "We were the side that got them first up and it was a bit of a baptism of fire but I'd probably rather that and learn from it, than a game where we didn't get much out of it." But above all, Roberts feels like there is a good energy amongst the club right now and they will be using that to build on their play the rest of the way. "Me and the old boys are just glad that they club is back at this leave," he added.

