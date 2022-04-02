news, local-news,

A $225 million investment by the NSW State Government will future-proof the State's rail industry by ensuring manufacturing remains onshore and local jobs stay in the regions. Acting Premier, Minister for Regional New South Wales Paul Toole said the NSW Government will extend its contract with voestalpine Railway Systems Australia Pty Ltd (vaRSAU) for five years, backing its commitment to deliver major infrastructure and jobs in the regions. The announcement was made onsite at voestalpine Railway Systems in Bathurst on Friday. "This is great news for the Bathurst community and workers at the local vaRSAU fabrication centre, who now have continued guaranteed work," Mr Toole said. "Since 2015, the facility has grown to 70 staff, and we look forward to this investment creating even more local jobs at a time they're needed most." Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said this contract extension recognises the world-class manufacturing skills we have in regional NSW and the important role vaRSAU plays in the State's railway network. "The NSW Government is committed to supporting local manufacturers, and this contract will continue to pave the way for further growth opportunities in Regional NSW," Mr Farraway said. "After a challenging few years, it is now more important than ever to invest in our local manufacturers and support regional economies." Sydney Trains Chief Executive Matt Longland said the Bathurst-based fabrication centre supplies all the Sydney metropolitan and greater NSW rail flash-butt welding, turnout and other track component requirements. "Sydney Trains is committed to maintaining its trains and infrastructure to the highest quality and safety standards, and this contract is an integral part of this," Mr Longland said. "It secures superior, locally-made parts for the State's rail network to keep customers moving safely and efficiently, now and into the future." The contract extension is in place for five years until February 2027. Following the announcement, Mr Toole toured the voestalpine site and said it was great news for the region that voestalpine was working to build the rail network not only for Sydney Trains but across greater New South Wales. "When you look at rail tracks they can be anywhere from a couple of metres to up to 220m long, and they can be manufactured here directly on site," he said. He also said it was critical to maintain investment in the rail network.

