news, local-news,

A 19-year-old man with the most deprived childhood his solicitor has come across has been sentenced to jail in Orange Local Court after throwing urine on a custodial officer. James Duff, 19, of Collwood Crescent, was in custody for an unrelated matter when he asked a custodial officer for a cold cup of water last year. The guard passed him the water through a cuff port and he drank it but grabbed hold of the cuff port as he was passing the cup back through and refused to move his hand. Duff then threatened the guard and called him a "gronk" and said, "f***ing dog, c***, I'm going to bash you." He attempted to spit on the guard but it landed on the wall behind the guard who started to note Duff's actions in a register. However, while he was doing that Duff threw the cup, which he'd filled with urine, at him and it hit the victim in the chest, legs, right foot and a drop went in his mouth causing the victim to spit. Duff appeared in court via an audio visual link for sentencing in Orange on Wednesday. Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Duff's childhood experiences resulted in various mental health and social issues including PTSD. "He's got an extremely deprived upbringing," Miss Duncan said. She requested the assault offences be dealt with under mental health provisions. However, police prosecutor Beau Riley said Duff's actions were "atrocious" and called for a custodial sentence but said it could be tailored to his existing release date of May 10 this year. "A cup of urine and a spit, it's too serious to be dealt with under mental health," he said describing it as a "terrible disgusting act". Magistrate David Day read the police facts and agreed the offending should be dealt with according to law and described the assault as "appalling". He also read Duff's background report which detailed the violence and other issues Duff faced growing up as well as their ongoing impact. "His problems started in utero," Mr Day said. Mr Day sentenced Duff to seven month's jail with a one-month non-parole period, which will expire on April 29, shortly before he's due to be released on parole for his another offence. Mr Day said the sentence took into account Duff's need for psychological treatment in the community, his age and onerous incarceration. He said Duff also needed a longer period on parole. In addition to the jail sentence, Mr Day also placed Duff on a two-year Community Correction Order requiring rehabilitation and treatment. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/33d709e8-3b52-4d87-97b6-716e413ca783.jpg/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg