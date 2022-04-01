news, local-news,

After 17 years at Jenny's Classroom and Toys 2, Trina and Brett Graham have decided to sell the business. The official handover day is marked for April 11, with Mrs Graham saying the time was right for a switch. "Like anything, you need a change. 17 years is a long time to run a business," she said. "It's just time for us to have a change, but there are no plans for what comes next, but something will." When they purchased the business back in the mid-2000s, it was a standalone educational bookstore. Four years later and the couple had added the toy store element into it, before they incorporated a tutoring section as well. "We had two young children who were four and three when we started the business," Mrs Graham added. "They were very excited to have the toy store and our third son was born five months later, so he's really loved and enjoyed it. It was a bit of a children's playground." In more recent years, COVID has certainly made things tricky, but the outgoing owner said they continued to have the support of the community. Asked what she would remember most about the nearly two decade run, Mrs Graham said: "I think for me, it's the people I met. "We've met some amazing people, worked with some great people and it's been a pleasure to get to know so many of our customers personally. We've made lasting friendships out of our time here. "There is also the joy of Christmas. There was the joy of kids walking into the shop and going 'wow' and being able to bring that joy to those kids who love being in here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/9ecc9589-030b-4dcd-a270-990dcf21cf28.JPG/r112_241_4783_2880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg