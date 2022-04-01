sport, local-racing,

LOSING one runner from the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick is a gut punch for any regional trainer but having two drop from the lucrative event is a devastating blow. It's an unfortunate scenario that has unfolded for Bathurst's Gayna Williams, who was forced the scratch her CDRA Country Championships Heat winner Zoo Station on Thursday morning. Williams advised Racing NSW Stewards that the mare had developed heat and swelling in the near foreleg and would not be suitable to start in the Final. It's a double blow for Williams who had already had to withdraw Tags from the final after an incident in the paddock left him with a laceration to the near hind leg. Williams said at this stage the connections will give the mare every chance to return to the track instead of the breeding barn. "She's got a small tear in one of her tendons and she will be required to have a 12 month spell and rehabilitation," the Bathurst trainer said. Despite the disappointment for Williams, Orange trainer Alison Smith has been presented the opportunity to compete with four-year-old gelding How's It Kev, the CDRA emergency, now taking Zoo Station's place in the final. How's It Kev comes into the race on the back of great form, with no finish larger than 4th from its last six races. In mid-January the gelding finished first at Wellington before a third and second at Dubbo. A fourth then followed at Mudgee and third at Coonamble on March 13. Race 5 at Randwick starts at 2:45. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

