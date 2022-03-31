news, local-news, Orange

OVER 30,000 items were destroyed when the bottom two floors of Lismore City Library went under water, which has triggered a book appeal for the region's devastated libraries. Peoples' flood-wrecked homes also included on-loan library books - another reason why Central West Libraries has joined efforts to help with the recovery of libraries across the Richmond Tweed Region. Adult and children's books fell victim to the flooding, including audiobooks, jigsaw puzzles and children's DVD media. With many Aussies around the country still looking for ways to help out, Mayor of Orange Cr Jason Hamling says replacing those items through charitable contributions is one way to do it. "The heartbreaking images of piles of destroyed books and furniture being thrown out the window at Lismore City Library really brought home the extent of the damage to the library's collection, not to mention the damage to the building itself," Cr Hamling said. "While the rebuilding effort will take a long time, this is a small way we can help them get back on their feet, either through donations of books or financial donations." Gifted library items must be in either new or near-new condition and can be taken to the Central West Libraries branches in Orange, Blayney, Canowindra, Forbes, Manildra and Molong. As these branches will not accept monetary donations, those wishing to make tax-deductible gratuities can do so directly to the Richmond Tweed Regional Library online network, where replacement stock will be purchased once the flooding period has ended.

