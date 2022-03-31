news, local-news, pindari place, orange, fire

Five people had to be treated by paramedics following a house fire early Thursday morning. Fire and Rescue NSW was called to Pindari Place just before 4am on March 31. Upon arrival, crews reported a large glow from the property and were unable to enter the house due to the intensity of the fire. Kevin Lenaghan lives opposite where the fire took place and said he woke "to the sound of crackling." "It was like a fireplace. I don't sleep very well at night and I woke up, heard the crackling and didn't think much of it and then I heard doors slam at about 4am," he said. "I peeked through the window and saw the red and blue lights. "I went over to the house next door to the fire and asked if everyone was fine and if anyone was still inside the house. They were all fine." One adult and four children were treated for minor smoke inhalation by NSW Ambulance. Firefighters initially stopped the fire from spreading to adjoining properties before working to contain the main fire. It took crews approximately two hours to completely extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire will be investigated by NSW Police. FRNSW Orange station manager Matthew Jeffrey said crews from Orange and Bathurst attended as well as police, ambulance and energy authority. He added that the house which went up in flames was unoccupied, something that was backed up by Mr Lenaghan who has lived in the street for 12 years. "It's been empty for about eight weeks," he said. "In our street, this isn't a common thing. Other things happen in this street, but not this. "People were saying the house is full of asbestos, so the house will be up for a while." Superintendent Adam Dewberry from FRNSW said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

