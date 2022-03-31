news, local-news, Orange, Molong, David Hill, book launch, Reckoning

EX-FAIRBRIDGE kid is forced to postpone two book launches for Reckoning, following a positive COVID-19 result on the same day. The best-selling author, David Hill says he had felt unwell for the two days prior, despite Rapid Antigen Tests indicating negative results for the virus. Following PCR testing on Wednesday, Mr Hill says he woke up to a text message from New South Wales Health in the early hours of Thursday morning before leaving for the west - confirming the return of a positive COVID-19 result. "It's really upsetting to have to cancel the Molong and Orange book launches, because there was to be a big turnout to my understanding," he said. "It's a bit disappointing, but what can you do." While the two events are now cancelled, initially scheduled at Molong for 2pm and Orange for 5:30pm, Mr Hill says his Reckoning book launches will still go ahead once he is cleared of the virus. "I have to wait for a negative result before I can say what the postponed days will be, so I will wait until closer to that time to confirm those dates." Though Mr Hill also says he is 'not feeling 100 per cent', he says he accept what is outside of his control and looks forward to his Central West launches when he has made a fully recovery.

