news, local-news,

When the Orange Vipers under 15s side went into the sheds at half-time with a 12-10 lead, coach Jayce Barrett pumped his side up with a simple message. "The first half was really tight, there was stages when we were on their line and they were on ours and we held them out really well," he recalled. "We just told them to play their own game and not worry about the other team." The girls took that onboard and ran with it to finish 32-10 winners in one of the most dominant second halves of the Western Women's Rugby League grand finals. Barrett said the achievement was made sweeter by the fact his "very happy" side were full of players only just starting their rugby league careers. "I'm extremely proud," he said. "I was a little bit nervous going into the season not knowing how the new girls would handle it but to come away with the win was really good. "They're just tough, they just keep getting up and going - it does make you proud to see how far they've come with their defence. "Their goal-line defence was really good, they stopped them nearly every time they were on their line. To make things even more special, most valuable player went to Vipers' Freya Bryant, a youngster only in her first year. "She's a really strong runner and defender, she was very important (in the grand final)," Barrett added. In other results, Panorama Platypi defeated Woodbridge 18-10 in opens. Woodbridge won under 19s 56-6 over Castlereagh while the club achieved another win in 17s, defeating Vipers 32-26. In under 13s Panorama Platypi were 24-14 victors over Vipers. Under 15s: ORANGE VIPERS 32 defeated WIRADJURI GOANNAS 10 MVP: Freya Bryant (Vipers), Season best & fairest: Eliza Taylor (Woodbridge) and Maddison Godfrey (Midwest Brumbies) To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/400fb65c-c073-492f-9a3e-fc8fe1db5ac3.jpg/r5_228_2042_1379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg