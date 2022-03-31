sport, local-sport,

Four goals, extra-time and a penalty shootout. Football fans were treated to a thriller at Waratah Sports Complex on Wednesday night as Waratahs played National Premier League 2 side, Central Coast United, in round three of the Australia Cup. In a see-sawing affair that saw 'Tahs hold the lead on two occasions, the boys from Orange put up a brave fight. Craig Sugden opened the scoring for the home side in the 33rd minute with mistakes at the back proving costly. Central Coast were on the board five minutes before half-time to make it 1-1. Nial Gibb then came into play in the 60th minute with a sensational free-kick hitting the bottom left. "He (Nial) doesn't mind a free kick and a penalty," 'Tahs coach Adam Scimone said. "It was beautifully taken and well deserved. "He's a quality free kick taker and we're pretty fortunate because we've got him, Craig Sugden and Timmy Davidson that can all hit a ball and take free kicks." Central Coast levelled up in the 75th minute with no further goals before full-time. After keeping out various chances in normal time, 'Tahs goal-keeper Adam Brackenridge showed his worth in extra-time, pulling off three terrific saves as Central Coast kept coming before the game went to penalties. Two misses and a saved chance in penalties meant the home side unfortunately crashed out but their effort made for a proud coach. "It was entertaining and exciting for the neutrals and fans but it was a tough game against those boys," Waratahs coach Adam Scimone said. "They're an NPL 2 side - a quality club and outfit - it was always going to be tough to get over them but our boys did our club and themselves proud. "Unfortunately we lost on penalties and that's just how it is - but to push them to 120 minutes, I can't be happier as a coach." Any casual follower could've been mistaken to think Glasgow's Celtic FC were in town with Central Coast's green and white strip reminiscent of the Scottish Premier League giants. A five-man coaching team on the sideline only added to their professionalism and 'Tahs were ultimately up for the challenge. "I always knew when you're playing a side from that sort of elite level that they'd have to be semi-professional," he said. "They were well organised and well drilled - they had a coach, manager, goalkeeper coach, physio - it was like going up against a premier league club. "That's the best thing about the Cup, it brings park sides together with professional sides and anything can happen as it almost did last night and my boys need to be proud of themselves." 'Tahs will now turn their focus to this Sunday's Western Premier League season opener against Barnies with match fitness at a high. "We need to dust ourselves off and be ready for season opener," he said. "We were having a great chat last (Wednesday) night and the positives are more minutes in the legs, you can train and do fitness and all that type of stuff but match minutes is critical and hopefully we take that and utilise it for the season. "It might not show on Sunday with a few sore legs and bodies but in six weeks time that 120 minutes will hopefully propel us into the season and be title contenders." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

