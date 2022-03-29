sport, local-sport,

The Australia Cup campaign of Barnstoneworth FC (Barnies) has ended but there was plenty to like in their round three effort at Jack Brabham Reserve. With the match affected by rain, Barnies found themselves up against a tough opponent in Randwick based side, Phoenix FC. Sluggish conditions didn't impact the scoreboard however, as five goals were recorded throughout the match with the away side walking away 3-2 winners. Phoenix FC captain, Luke Kelly, wasn't sure what was ahead for his side driving down the Greater Western Highway. "We came out here today and didn't know what to expect," he said. "We got a really tough battle today, it was a good start for us and a good test. "Fair play to Barnies they were brilliant, they never stopped and pushed us all the way." After a close fixture, the skipper said it showed the strength of the Australia Cup. "Every game is competitive as we saw today, people from out here got to see a great game," he said. Despite a loss, Barnies coach Josh Ward saw the positives from the fixture. "(It was) another 90 minutes in the legs and a competitive game," he said. "I thought the boys effort and application was superb today. Phoenix are a good side, they'd probably beat anyone in our comp - they've probably got a bit more depth than we have at the minute so it was a good hit out for us." Barnies attention will now turn to their Western Premier League season opener against Waratahs on Sunday April 3. "Next week we've got the 'Tahs derby, so (that's) another competitive game," Ward said. "That's three (games) for the pre season that have all been competitive so the boys have plenty of minutes in their legs and they'll be good to go next week." The head coach added his side will look to enter Australia Cup again next season with an eye of improvement. "We'll definitely go in it, (it's) always good to have a cup run," he said. "We've never made it past this round so it's another target we can hopefully reach next year." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

