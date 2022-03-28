news, local-news,

Recent sudden hikes in fuel prices are hurting bottom lines and creating cash flow problems for Orange transport businesses. The surging price of fuel has left transport and freight operators with no choice but to increase their rates to cover costs, with many adding a fuel levy to their customers' bills. But with payments often taking weeks or months, small business owners are having to shoulder those costs, which can add up to thousands of dollars. "You've got to carry yourself for at least two months before you start to see the money," said Roger Qummou of Leewood Drive freight company Rogieras Transport. "It's a real strain on cash flow." The price of diesel has been rising steadily for months, with an increase of more than 50 cents a litre in Orange since the start of the year. Prices spiked at the end of last month, and were sitting at an average of 2.19 per litre on Tuesday. "The fuel price jumped 40 cents in a matter of weeks there last month," said David White, director of family-owned transport and heavy haulage company Whites Transport. "It's hurting our profit severely." "I've got a truck running between Moree and Kununurra at the moment, a triple road train, and it costs and extra $3000 a trip." He said there was a delay in recouping costs. "Our existing jobs - a lot of those are in contract and priced. So the last month or six weeks we've been paying an extra 40 cents a litre and by the time we go to these companies and renegotiate with them - it all takes time. Mr White said while "every little bit helps" any cuts to the fuel excise in the budget would be fiddling around the edge of the issue. Jeremy Pittman of Pittman Transport agrees: "Any reduction in the fuel excise of course would be welcomed, but I suspect that the bowser price would soon creep up negating any savings which won't help any industry at all, " he said. "If the excise is reduced, I would hope this is not used as an excuse to remove funding for road maintenance - regional roads are in a terrible condition and require these funds that come from the excise. The poor condition of the roads currently adds to repair and maintenance costs as well as reduced safety levels." Mr Pittman said rising fuel costs was just one of many hurdles facing the transport industry. He said an ageing driver population and lack of young people being attracted to the job had resulted in a severe shortage of experienced drivers. "It is my opinion that fuel cost will be challenging for many businesses... but if we are unable to make the industry more appealing to people in the long term, fuel won't be the issue - it will be having skilled people to do the work."

