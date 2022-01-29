news, local-news,

Fuel prices in the Central West reached a seven-year peak late last year, and although motorists have been granted a little relief this month, prices look set to remain stubbornly high. The NRMA says the Central West saw a net reduction in unleaded fuel prices of one cent after Christmas. "We're seeing a bit of stabilisation and we think prices are going to hold for the foreseeable future, but we are coming off the back of very high elevated prices," NRMA spokesperson John Macgowan said. Farmers and other diesel users are being hit particularly hard in the back pocket, with diesel fuel now starting to exceed unleaded prices. "This is a trend we're seeing through the regions for the first time in a few years," Mr Macgowan said. "Prices are going up very slowly, and we haven't seen any declines over the last six or seven months." Orange kicked off this week with an average price of 161.2 cents per litre for unleaded fuel. Diesel is sitting at an average of 165.8. As of Friday, the most expensive unleaded fuel was at Independent Orange on Peisley Street at 163.9 cents per litre, while the cheapest options was Metro Lucknow on the Mitchell Highway at 156.9 cents per litre, according to the Fuel Check website. Elsewhere in the Central West, Mr Macgowan said Bathurst currently had the second cheapest unleaded fuel in the state with an average price of 1.55 cents per litre. A tight global oil supply and global tensions are being blamed for the high prices.

