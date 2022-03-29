news, local-news,

THE emotive issue of funerals, including coffins and hearses, within the Orange Botanic Gardens has caught the attention of residents with over 500 people responding to Orange City Council's online survey on the issue. And early signs are the community is backing Deputy Mayor Gerald Power's motion asking council to reverse its ban on funerals, where coffins are displayed, at the gardens. The survey has been online for just over a week with residents asked their point of view on five issues. The first, to allow funerals to be held at the gardens with a coffin as part of the service has garnered strong support. Residents are also asked if they agree to funerals being staged only on weekdays, for which there has been a mixed response. Residents have until April 19 to have their say, at https://yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au/funerals-at-botanic-garden Funerals were banned at the gardens around a year ago after complaints from members of the public who expressed concern the unexpected sight of a coffin might be distressing for other gardens visitors. The policy sets a proposed hiring fee of $300 to cover the costs of managing the event. Under the new arrangements, funerals could be held either in the Function Centre at the Garden or in the area known as the Native Display Garden. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

