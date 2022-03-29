news, local-news, primary producers, funding, flood, grant, drought, Rural Assistance Authority, Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate

MORE than 5000 primary producers across the state have received over $32 million dollars in flood-related funding, which will soon come to a close on April 30. Launching in July of 2021, the Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate scheme will no longer be on offer in roughly a month's time, which gives NSW primary producers a window of 32 more days to take advantage of up to $25,000 to install drought-proofing infrastructure. "Although many farming communities have been battered with heavy rainfall, and in many cases devastating floods, we know that future dry periods are inevitable," NSW's Rural Assistance Authority CEO, Sean O'Connell said. "And now is the time to not only become drought prepared, but also drought resilient." Round two of the scheme's objective, administered by the NSW RRA, provides further one-off rebates to eligible producers. If successful, the grant covers costs associated with the purchasing and installation of on-farm water infrastructure that improves resilience to drought, addresses animal welfare needs and covers permanent planting requirements. "Through the EWIR scheme, eligible farmers can access funds to assist with the purchase and installation of as bores, dams, pipes, pumps, tanks and solar power on farms," Mr O'Connell said. "I would encourage any primary producers who have not yet considered the EWIR scheme to do so before the program closes." Jointly funded by the federal and NSW governments, primary producers can head to the RAA website for guidelines and more information, including lodging an online application for the funding package before its close date on Saturday, April 30. Producers who already have an approved application for round two of the scheme, also have until the same date to complete the proposed works and provide invoices to the RAA to claim. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/0046df83-f57f-4363-b74c-f6df9a2bd2ff.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg