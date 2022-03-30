comment,

Latrell Mitchell, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin and Pat Cummins. All champions. All invaluable to their sport. And they all featured on Friday night - one of the best nights of sport in recent memory. Friday's round three NRL fixture between Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs was built up as a blockbuster with Latrell Mitchell and Joey Manu facing off for the first time since the latter suffered a depressed cheekbone fracture in round 24 last year after a Mitchell tackle. Fittingly, Mitchell's first run was at Manu to which the Rabbitohs fullback said to Andrew Johns post-match: "Yeah why not? Nah look, it's a rivalry that's why I love it, he's one of my best mates, I leave it on the field and don't keep it personal." Cody Walker's push and shove with Manu post-game might suggest there's still some angst lingering - but that's footy. In that run, Manu pulled away from the tackle in what could've been a shocking case of deja vu. Thankfully, it looked like it was just an accidental poke in the eye. From there the game unfolded and the fans got a glimpse into what turned out to be one of the biggest match-ups of the night; Cameron Murray versus Victor Radley. Eight minutes in, Murray ran over the top of a normally unbeatable Radley to start the scoring and open up one of the NRL's last true rivalries. One minute after half-time, the story-line continued as Manu crashed over the line, throwing the ball down in defiance towards Mitchell - similar to the fullback's post-try celebration in round 24. The last laugh, however, went to the Rabbitohs unfairly maligned superstar, collecting a pass 55 metres out, pumping his chest and kissing his finger and pointing it to the sky before scoring then nodding and smiling to the crowd. The four-pointer was what we've come to expect from one of the best clutch players in the business - right player, right time, almost every time, in what was the final nail in the coffin as the Rabbitohs won 28-16. However, as fanfare winded down on a spectacular game, the champions kept coming. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Lance 'Buddy' Franklin was sitting on three goals in the fourth quarter against Geelong with one goal needed to join an exclusive list of players to kick 1000 goals. Meanwhile, over at Lahore, Pakistan, Pat Cummins was proving his worth as Australia's test cricket captain with the home side eight wickets down needing 106 runs as a series result beckoned. Streaming services may put a hole in the pocket but their value was evident on Friday with the ability to put Buddy on the big screen and Aussies in the palm of your hand. Or vice-versa - whatever. Concentrating on one sport at a time was impossible as the two big events threatened to happen concurrently. Buddy was first to breakthrough in special scenes. A swarm of fans mobbed the superstar forward who, while looking uncomfortable at times, embraced the support with some attempting to put him on their shoulders as the legend flexed for those around. On a million dollar contract, many have disputed Buddy failed to pay back his income as a Sydney Swans premiership continues to allude him. However, the argument should be, and is made, that the legend has paid it back tenfold in commercial value and the star power he's provided for an AFL club located in a rugby league heartland. Buddy's achievement put him on a list that featured five legends - Tony Locket, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade and Gary Ablett Senior - and many argue it may never be seen again with today's zone defence. The height of his goal-scoring prowess is obvious when comparing his records to opposition full-forward, Tom Hawkins. Hawkins is a four-time All-Australian, Coleman Medal winner and ten-time leading goal-kicker at Geelong. He's played 303 games and currently sits on 669 career goals. Compare that to Buddy, who has a similar list of accolades, and has played 320 games for now 1000 goals. The man is a champion of the sport and there'll never be another like him. Now, not long after Buddy kicked truly and Dubbo's Alex Wheeler "got the pill" and returned it later for a handsome reward, Pat Cummins was into his work. In the third and final match of the Pakistan series, the skipper had received criticism the previous test for not enforcing the follow-on as the home team batted to a draw. However, the 28-year-old star bowler had the long game in mind. Giving himself and his fellow cartel members rests when needed proved vital as Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green and the skipper led the way on the final day. Rightfully so, Cummins secured the final wicket in typical fast bowler fashion, knocking two stumps out of the ground with arms spread. While the series could've potentially gone down as one of the most boring ever - the magic of test cricket prevailed. There wouldn't be many sports where the potential for an outcome can last 15 days and come down to the final session on that last day. However, that was the case as Cummins ushered in a new era, one that features a calming presence, lighthearted mock celebrations and respect for the opponent. Cummins is undoubtedly one of the best in the business and it was only fitting that our national team, touring Pakistan for the first time in over 20 years, put the cherry on top for any sporting lovers Friday night. Unless you're a Roosters supporter, of course. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

