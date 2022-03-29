sport, local-sport,

To have a side at 5/9 after four overs is an incredible bowling effort in any match. It's even bigger in a grand final and that's exactly what Cavaliers did on Saturday in the Centenary Cup. Coming into the fixture, Cavaliers were in hot form off the back of a 55-run win over Cyms while their opponents, Orange City, had a close loss to Kinross in the previous round. Momentum paid dividends for Cavaliers as Cooper Pullen, Toby Peterson and Oliver Jarick ripped through the top order. Oliver Brincat (10) and Isaac Clarke (14) were the highest-scorers for City, helping their side to a somewhat defendable target of 54. Pullen (4/5) was the pick of the bowlers with Jarick extremely economical and dangerous, securing figures of 2/3 from five overs. In return, Clarke managed to grab an early wicket for his side with Cavaliers 1/3. However, the confidence oozing from a strong Cavaliers side proved too much with Pullen (23*) and Ben Taylor (25*) bringing their side home to win by nine wickets in a truly dominant grand final performance. Cavaliers coach Pete Jarick said such a dominant result was unexpected. "Going into the match we thought it'd be a tough day because Orange City and Cavaliers have been the two best teams for the year and there hasn't been much in it between either of us," he said. "We thought if we keep them below 150 we'll probably be pretty happy but to have the boys knock over the first two cheap was a pretty good start for us. "The team was pretty happy once we won. You still have to get the 54 - it's still tense because anything can happen in Centenary Cup - it all comes down to having a plan and bowling at the stumps. "That was our plan - to hit the timber - and it paid off." Jarick also made special mention of two of the day's best performers for both sides. "Cooper (Pullen) steams in pretty well for a youngster, he'll probably go places," he said. "Young Morty Hamling from Orange City finished six not out off 52 balls and did a great job to stabilise the innings. "He didn't score many runs but hung around and looked solid." Saturday's win also marked two victorious grand finals in a row for Cavaliers in Centenary Cup. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/9666fcf5-e097-4919-8e97-06d4579ae38c.JPG/r215_430_3441_2253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg