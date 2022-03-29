news, local-news, Orange, The Blind Pig, Sound Advice, Patrick Coomey, MusicNSW

IF you've ever thought of going on the road as a musician - or you've dabbled with it somewhat, but you're after answers on how to maestro the process - then a touring masterclass this Saturday could be just the place to arm yourself with some expert information. Though, we're talking about smaller, successful stints for the emerging artist - like weekends away gigging, maybe extending it to a week or so on the road - rather than some of those more classic or common visuals, where some may envision a double-decker tour bus with fans screaming hysterically for autographs from the street view below. "People think of touring as big acts on the road for long stretches of time and [big artists] can do that, because they've got the audiences and the money coming in to do it," MusicNSW's regional officer, Patrick Coomey explained. "It's not like heading off around Australia for six months anymore; you can actually tackle touring where you can go one weekend in one direction and pick it up another weekend in another direction. This workshop is designed for people who want to get out there again and get more gigs - it's about using touring strategically." Organising a music industry pro to "impart knowledge" onto class-goers, the free event at The Blind Pig this Saturday will lend itself to musicians looking to unlock touring potential, while still in the process of making a name for themselves. "It's giving our local artists the opportunity to grow their audiences, especially for their original music," Mr Coomey said. "The way to do that is by stepping outside of the town in which you live and a good strategy for doing that is touring - and given how big the Central West is, you could virtually call that a tour within itself." Also the music industry support officer for the Central West's Arts OutWest organisation, Mr Coomey has a long list of professional contacts to link regional artists with. Parkes' Sure Thing Agency, Raechel Whitchurch is one of those contacts, where the touring artist and agency-owner will run though the 'ABC's' of how to get the show on the road - literally. "Raechel's part in this is informing artists with the skills and what they can be doing to achieve those things as far as contacting venues, what you need to be talking with them about, what sort of information to give them, having electronic press kits and what they're all about, things like that," Mr Coomey explained. "There's a skill to being able to ring up a venue and connect with them and to tell them about yourself, to have all the right collateral or the right marketing info that you need for them to engage with you as a musician and with your music - everything they need to know about you to get your show going, to book you at their venue, for artists to learn about their own budgets and so on." With lockdowns lifting and the ease of COVID restrictions, artists - both past and works-in-progress - are starting to come out of the woodworks again, wanting to play live music for people and venues that are also transitioning into readiness for live entertainment, as well. "Even if you've tried before and got a little bit frustrated with it, come and listen to somebody who is a successful touring artist and runs an agency, because you don't normally get these opportunities to have this kind of information imparted to you," Mr Coomey added. "It's such a golden opportunity for musicians in the Central West to want to get more gigs and grow an audience, so that's what's at the heart and soul of it." The Sound Advice: Getting Started as a Touring Artist masterclass will be held at The Blind Pig Sound Lounge & Bar in Orange on McNamara St this Saturday, April 2 from 10am to 12 noon. Registrations for the workshop can be booked online through eventbrite. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/0085d99b-2398-43b6-ada6-6daa1605461b.JPG/r0_98_1920_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg