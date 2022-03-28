news, local-news, Orange, Classic Outback Trial, Rally

IF you spot a convoy of unique-looking cars cruising through the city on Tuesday afternoon, which will also be covered in stickers with mud-splattered up the sides of them, it's because Orange gets to host some of the country's best classic rally car drivers for a couple of days. The Classic Outback Trial, which hasn't seen drivers rallying since its 2018 trial in Alice Springs, kicked off in Parkes on Sunday and is set to finish in Bathurst this weekend. "This trial now [in the Central West] was supposed to happen in August of 2020, but it kept getting postponed because of COVID," Classic Outback Trial's promoter and event director, Philip Bernadou said. "So we're very happy to get out of home and see some glorious country and do some great driving." Mr Bernadou says the first trials started in Forbes back in 2009, with this year's rally being its seventh race. The mid-sections of the event though, are considered the 'highly competitive' parts of the overall trial, which will be the 'Orange leg' of the overall 680km endurance gig. Race vehicles will have a lunch break at Molong's Showground on April 29, before arriving at the city's showground between 2:30pm and 4:30pm later on the same day - where 49 cars will be based in the city for two nights. "We'll be at Orange as our service point, where drivers will then disperse to motels right around Orange - we've near booked everywhere out," Mr Bernadou laughed. The motorsport crew brought in some 1000 entrants and supporter to the Parkes area over the weekend, which will also muster significant economic support to the Orange region. "We're putting about $2,000,000 dollars into the local community with food, accommodation and fuel costs," Mr Bernadou explained. Drivers will depart for a day of racing at 9am on Wednesday for "the Sofala loop", before returning to the showground again later that afternoon. The field of pre-1985 rally cars will then set off for Bathurst from 8:30am on Thursday morning, completing the seven-day trials on Saturday, April 2. Its organisers and teams expressed their gratitude to the local councils, sponsors, forestry commissions and police for their support of the event, eager for its go-ahead after its four COVID-related postponements. "The event's progressing on and everyone's having a great time - and we're very much looking forward to the next leg in Orange," Mr Bernadou added. "We're all doing well so far and the weather's cleared up with beautiful conditions."

