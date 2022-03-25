news, local-news, Orange Credit Union, Community Grants Support Program, Orange

APPLICATIONS are expected to surge year, with one of the city's leading banking branches announcing its small grants program now open for 2022. Over the past 15 years, Orange Credit Union's Community Grants Support Program has injected almost $500,000 into more than 185 local organisations in Orange and surrounding towns, with its CEO Andrew de Graaff saying it's been a combined effort. "This valuable contribution and support from our team has helped to deliver local programs, events and projects across many sectors of the community," Mr de Graaff said. "[Also] including education, financial services, culture, sports, recreation, medical, environment that may have otherwise been out of reach." Now, the branch predicts a resurgence this year, with the demand for funding an item of priority for many programs and projects, which would help organisations to relaunch communities activities for 2022. "Our team is expecting double the amount of grant applications this year and we have already seen over 25 groups express their interest in the program," Mr de Graaff explained. "The application form has been simplified to encourage as many groups as possible to apply [and] it's important they meet the criteria and link and align their project to the vision, mission and values of Orange Credit Union as we continue to transform and growth for now and future generations." In 2021, the program saw six successful applications gain funding for various projects, though, due to COVID-19, half of the events were either postponed, or cancelled altogether. These were Millthorpe Public School and Molong Public School's SMARTS art program, with eight schools in the Cabonne LGA acquiring support, along with JAM Orange for the Winter Jazz Festival, Orange Rotary Club for its Sustainability Expo and Headspace Orange with its 'Goal Digger' tutorial and development program for high school students. "This grant has assisted us in supporting our clients to access programs and tutoring run by Clever Cookie Academy to enhance their education and aid them in their academic success," Headspace Orange's Ms Emma Crisp said, "[and] we look forward to the opportunity to apply in 2022 to further support our local young people." Guidelines for funding will include projects under the umbrella of environment, sports, sustainability, culture, education or financial literacy. "We are proud to 'give back' to strengthen our community and support those who are making a real difference to improve the lives of others," Mr de Graaff added. More information on OCU's assessment criteria and how to apply can be found online at www.orangecu.com.au/community-support-grants. Applications will close at 5pm on April 30, 2022.

