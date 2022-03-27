news, local-news,

Wild weather hit the state hard over summer and the Central West was not immune from the damage. The latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker shows there were 330 severe weather home insurance claims from the region between December 2021 and February this year. That equates to 3.5 percent of all claims statewide and leaves the Central West region the tenth hardest hit area in NSW. Orange was the second worst affected area in the region after Lithgow. The NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker is released after every season, highlighting the volume of severe weather and natural disaster claims NRMA Insurance receives. This summer, the insurer recorded over 15,000 home claims Australia wide for severe weather damage as the country faced record rainfall, floods and heatwaves. That's an increase of 53 per cent on last summer, and doesn't include the devastating impacts of the recent floods. In NSW alone there were 9,507 home claims for damage caused by wild weather this summer, 41 percent more than last summer. More than two-thirds of all home claims in NSW were caused by wild weather. The latest Tracker also features research from a survey of 1000 NSW residents which found there was growing community concern about wild weather events. It showed 71 per cent are worried natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe - up 4 per cent from November 2021, and 77 percent believe climate change is making severe weather and natural disasters worse. When asked what natural peril they are most worried about causing damage to their property, NSW residents said hail (31 percent), followed by heavy rain (26 percent) and bushfire (22 per cent). People are also feeling less prepared to deal with severe weather, with almost 40 percent of NSW residents reporting they don't feel prepared to respond if severe weather hits their suburb. Central West residents rank themselves among the least prepared in the state (10th), with the region's self-assessed wild weather ready score falling 15 points to 56/100 this quarter. With La Nina expected to linger longer than expected and heavier than usual rainfall is forecast for the start of autumn, NRMA Insurance's Executive Manager Natural Perils Mark Leplastrier has warned people to be vigilant against the threat of further wild weather. "As individuals, we are not powerless. "Every household can play a role in being better prepared for severe weather. "This includes having an emergency plan and kit and knowing how to stay safe when wild weather hits," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/989a9fd5-4902-4b4b-b13c-860b8427bd94.jpg/r0_284_4032_2562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg