THE repurposing of the former Bunnings building on the eastern gateway to Orange and the development of a 13-lot industrial complex on Peisley Street were approved during Friday's extraordinary meeting of Orange City Council. Councillors voted to unanimously approve both development applications, along with the three-stage development of 93 housing lots and a parkland on Lysterfield Road. However, council staff's recommendation to deny an application to cut down a mature pin oak on the Mitchell Highway at Lucknow was deferred. Mayor Jason Hamling, who is currently sporting crutches after injuring his right ankle at rugby club training run, said the conversion of the Bunnings building into four separate bulk goods retail outlets was encouraging for Orange. "Seeing new tenants out there and new shops, it's only going to be a plus. This is very positive," Cr Hamling said. Cr Tony Mileto did quiz staff on the proposal, which is valued at $5.37 million. "I've been approached by several business people who say there may be five businesses going in there and not four, and one of them may have been a child amusement centre. Is anyone able to confirm if that is the case?" Cr Mileto asked. Director of Community and Cultural services Scott Maunder said he had fielded an introductory phone call, but that's all it was at this point. "I've had one conversation with a person who was interested in exploring that option. They are aware of this DA for the premises out there and they were exploring if it was possible to put in a indoor playground for children," Mr Maunder said. "It was just a phone call at this point." The opening item on Friday's agenda, an application to cut down a mature pin oak at a Mitchell Highway address in Lucknow, caused some discussion with council voting to defer the staff recommendation to refuse permission. Cr Mileto suggested the owner of the property should be given a time frame to provide more information. Greens Councillor David Mallard spoke for the recommendation which stated the tree was in good health, there was little evidence it was causing damage to surrounding infrastructure and it was within the Lucknow heritage conservation area. "We've been given a pretty clear-cut report from the staff," he said. "As someone who drives to Bathurst regularly for work I can see what the visual impact of the removal of that tree would be, basically exposing the side of the Men's Shed there." He added he felt the arborist's report that accompanied the development application was light on detail. Cr Frances Kinghorne did ask how two expert reports could be so contrary, referring to the report accompanying the DA and the council report. "I just feel like if it's something straight-forward then both of them should say the same thing." Cr Petersen also quizzed Mr Hodges on what makes a tree significant and was told its height of over four metres, diametre at chest height of 30cm and it being in a heritage conservation area placed certain protections on it. Cr Mileto also raised liability concerns but Mr Hodges said these had been addressed. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

