THE FORMER Bunnings Warehouse building at the Orange Homemaker Centre will be transformed into separate retail spaces under a $5.34 million proposal before Orange City Council. Sentinel Homemaker, owners of the 7838 square metre site at 13/5295 Mitchell Highway, are expected to gain approval to develop the existing steel-framed, concrete panel building, timber yard and outdoor nursery area into four retail outlets of varying floorspace. The exterior makeover includes new continuous steel-framed awning, shopfront glazing and signage while the former nursery area on the eastern end of the building will be converted into staff parking for 29 vehicles. New doors will be provided at the rear of each tenancy to permit loading and unloading. The development will also remove the 'Bunnings Box' facade, to better fit in with the existing retail outlets, including a more compatible neutral colour scheme. Sentinel is yet to finalise tenants for the bulk retail shopping centre which already houses Harvey Norman, Spotlight, Fantastic Furniture, SuperCheap Auto, BCF, Sheridan, Early Settler and Eureka Street Furniture. Opening times for the new tenants will be Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, with Thursday extended until 7pm. On Saturday hours will be 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Bunnings Warehouse opened on the site in 1999 before moving to its new home on the Northern Distributor in June 2016. The site has been vacant for most of the time since although it has been used for temporary events. Council had granted consent for a vehicle sales or hire premises in 2020 but that consent has not been acted upon. In the report Council staff say the proposed new redevelopment is consistent with zoning provisions and recommended Council supports the proposal. Meanwhile, Lucknow's status as a heritage conservation area and the lack of trees in the village are likely to protect a mature pin oak from being cut down at Mitchell Highway address. The property owners are seeking permission to remove the tree, which is over 12m high, fearing if a limb falls it will damage property. The owners also say the tree roots are causing damage to nearby buildings and footpaths. However Orange City Council say there is little evidence to support that.

