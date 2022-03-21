news, local-news,

IT WAS in with the new and out with the old at Tuesday night's ordinary Orange City Council meeting with the long-standing meeting starting time of 7pm to be ditched in favour of a more family-friendly 6.30pm. Supported by the eight first-term councillors, the motion caused some debate with new councillors Mel McDonell, Steve Peterson and David Mallard all speaking in favour of an earlier start. Cr McDonell said the push to get more people involved with local government started with making it more user friendly. "There's been a real push recently to try and include more people from different backgrounds. "It's only half an hour but it makes a big difference to the time of evening I can get my son home and get him to bed. "It's 2022 and we're all about being more inclusive and encouraging more people to try and get involved in local government." Cr Mallard said the adjustment was only a half hour. "It's not just about the 12 of us, it's the operation of the council. Staff are here for as long as we are ... I think it's a reasonable adjustment." Veteran councillor Kevin Duffy said he felt it wasn't a good fit. "It's worked for the last 10 or 15 years, I don't see any reason why we should be changing it." Cr Mileto said he felt there was an understanding, when standing for election, that meetings were started at 7pm. "I think there's an expectation from the public that we turn up here fresh and ready to go. If I'm finishing work at 6 or 6.30pm, I need time to recharge my batteries up and have a break before I come in before I make important decisions on behalf of the community." In the end, the earlier meeting time was supported 9 votes to 2 with Mayor Jason Hamling not attending the meeting through illness. Council also voted to grant a request from Local Government NSW to reduce the Civic Theatre conference fee to $1095 per day for three days for the Destination and Visitor Economy Conference to be staged in Orange in May. The normal fee is $2455 per day. A development application, which was recommended for approval, for an auto retail subdivision in Peisley Street was withdrawn at the meeting. During closed business, council also resolved to sell a block of land at 38 Astill Drive for $3,264,000. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

