news, local-news, Mitchell highway, traffic alert, Bathurst, Orange, detour

WEATHER permitting, evening and early morning commutes between two major cities will be impacted next week by road works, with completion plans expected over a three night duration. The changed traffic conditions will involve night work between the hours of 7pm through to 5am, starting from Wednesday, March 30 on the Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst, and will end on Saturday, April 2. Temporary safety barriers are being removed, including line marking at East Guyong to improve safety on the highway. For worker and motorist safety, traffic control will detour all commuters via Millthorpe Road and the Mid Western Highway through Blayney during the working hours. Residents within the area will have access to properties maintained, including the same protocols for emergency service vehicles. Motorists have been advised by Transport for NSW to factor in an additional 15 minutes when planning their trip between the two cities. For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/4528bdfa-6845-4077-b209-dd34bb48605f.jpg/r11_218_4246_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg